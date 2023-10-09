Charlotte Jewish Community Reaction To Hamas Attacks In Israel

CHARLOTTE – The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte hosted a vigil tonight after the Hamas attack on Israel. Eleven Americans are among the hundreds dead. Tair Giudice is from south Israel. Her whole family is still in the country.

“They’re in bomb shelters,” said Guidice. “They’re relatively safe for now, but they are in bomb shelters. and they are alive so I’m grateful for that.”

While cities crumble in Israel, those here in Charlotte with connections feel their whole world crumbling.

“It’s very difficult for us who have family and friends and loved ones in Israel to be so far away,” said Guidice. “We cant a hold of many of them. so it makes it so much worst.”

Rabbis Asher Knight spoke with me about the effect this massacre is having on his synagogue.

“We have, as clergy, as rabbis of the community, have been talking with our members for the last 48 hours,” said Rabbis Knight. “I think the members of our community are sad, scared, angry, but most importantly feeling helpless in this moment and feeling under attack.”

As for Guidice, she tearfully shared a message to her loved ones back home trapped in bomb shelters.

“I would tell them I love them very much and that I wish I was there with them,” she said.