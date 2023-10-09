Frost Advisory Monday Morning

1/4

A frost advisory has been issued for parts of the WCCB Viewing Area through 9 a.m. Monday. Temperatures are forecast to slip into the mid-30s under clear skies with calm winds for areas north of I-85.

There are a few variables needed for frost to form. Temperatures need to be in the mid-30s, winds need to be light, skies need to be clear and moisture needs to be near the surface. Although air temperature is officially measured 5 feet above the surface, temperatures at the ground will be near or below freezing under calm and clear conditions as colder air naturally sinks. When water molecules touch a frozen surface like your windshield or a blade of grass they freeze forming tiny ice crystals, or frost.

Frost can occur when the temperature falls between 33-36F. This is the first opportunity for ice for many across the region this season. Growing season officially ends when the temperature falls below 32F, or we have our first freeze of the season. This usually occurs in mid-October for the mountains to the first week of November across the Piedmont.