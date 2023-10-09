Martin Luther King Jr. Monument In Concord Defaced

1/2

CONCORD, N.C. – The Concord Police Department is investigating the vandalism of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument on Cabarrus Avenue. City crews are currently working to restore the monument.

According to a news release, Concord PD received a report at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 that the monument had been vandalized. The identities of the individual or group who spray painted the monument are unknown.

Concord’s Buildings and Grounds Department worked Saturday night to clean the monument. The crew managed to clean the paint from the polished granite surfaces, but additional work is needed on the natural granite. Due to the vandalism, the monument is shielded and protected while the restoration is completed.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. Monument is a symbol of hope and justice, and the desecration of this cherished memorial has no place in our city,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “The Concord Police Department is working to catch whoever is responsible and we implore anyone with information to contact police.”

Anyone with information related to the incident should call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000. To remain anonymous, call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.