Perfect Match: Former WCCB TV News Anchor Receives Kidney From Daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Paul Butler was a familiar face and voice around Charlotte in the early aughts, holding down the anchor desk and covering Queen City sports here on WCCB. He’s been in Maryland for the past 15 or so years, and it was there he got the news a few months ago that his diabetes had led to kidney failure. He would need a transplant. Using social media, his plea for a donor was shared 900 times.

He says, “We had a couple of matches, but it finally came down to Tianna, and she was the perfect match.” Paul’s daughter Tianna Butler lives here in Charlotte and works at Charlotte Country Day School. For months, she did blood testing locally, and then went up to Baltimore for the final round. She says, They called me a few days later (and said) ‘You’re approved.’ It was the best news ever!”

While she does admit she is feeling a little fearful and anxious ahead of next week’s big surgery, Tianna says she is ready. “I’m so honored that I can do that. To be in (the) good health that I am, and that I could give this to my dad…there’s no doubt in my mind this is something I want to do,” she says. Paul says, “I’m extremely lucky because the average wait time is 4 years!”

The transplant surgery will take place Monday in Baltimore. We will continue to keep up with Paul and Tianna to report back on their post transplant progress.