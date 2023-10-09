Shaquille O’Neal Pays $20k So Mom Can Have Great Seat At Concert

LAS VEGAS, NV– Former NBA great, Shaquille O’Neal is probably one of his mother’s favorite children. He bought her the best seat in the house for a special concert that included performances from John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and more. He bought the single table seat that would be sitting on the concert stage for mom at an auction during his “The Event” fundraiser for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation on Saturday in Las Vegas. The seat cost O’Neal $20,000.