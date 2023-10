Just days after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake kills over 2,000 people in Afghanistan, another similar quake has hit.

This quake struck north/northwest of Herat, Afghanistan. It is the second major earthquake in just four days in that region.

OH NO. Another 6.3 magnitude #earthquake has struck western #Afghanistan. This comes just days after similar earthquake killed over 2,000 people. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/q43R8zOY6A — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) October 11, 2023

It has registered as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake which has the energy equivalent of over 33,000,000 pounds of explosives.