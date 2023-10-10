September 2023 Teacher of the Month: Matthew Van Dyke

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our September 2023 COIT Teacher of the Month, Matthew Van Dyke! Mr. Van Dyke teaches many different subjects at Northwest School of the Arts including, Middle School Chorus, Middle School Music Theory, High School Beginning Piano, High School Music Theory, and AP Music Theory. Heather Bishop nominated him.

Heather said the following of Mr. Van Dyke:

“He is new to NWSA and is already making a positive impact on his students.”

Thank you for all that you do Mr. Van Dyke!

If you know a teacher who goes above and beyond, you can nominate them as a Teacher of the Month here.