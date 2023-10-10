Talk, Truth, Tea: Fans Call Travis Kelce’s Injury “The Taylor Swift Curse”

HOLLYWOOD, CA– The NFL has been buzzing about Taylor Swift ever since she and Kansas City Chiefs’ player, Travis Kelce started getting close. Now football fans are blaming the singer for Kelce’s injury during the team’s game against the Vikings on Sunday. Kelce went down on the field after losing his footing. He returned to the game and even scored a touchdown. Swift chose not to attend the away game and fans worry if she continues to skip those games, it could be bad for the Chiefs. The Chiefs did win the game against the Vikings 27 to 20.