Arrest Warrant & Criminal Summons Issued For Hornets Player Miles Bridges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A criminal summons has been issued for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. WCCB has also learned an arrest warrant was issued for Bridges back in January.

Court records show the summons was issued Wednesday at 3:33AM.

Mychelle Johnson, Bridges’ ex-wife, issued the complaint according to court documents.

The case information shows Bridges’ violated his domestic violence protection order. He’s also facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office tells WCCB: “At this time Miles Bridges has an un-served warrant for DV Protective Order Violation. He also as an un-served criminal summons for DV Protective Order Violation, Misdemeanor Child Abuse, and Injury to personal property. The warrant was issued on 1/2/23 and the criminal summons was issued on 10/11/23.”

Bridges was sentenced to three years probation last year for a felony domestic violence charge.

The 25-year-old missed all of last season and is suspended for the first 10 games of this season for his prior charge.

The Charlotte Hornets has not returned WCCB Charlotte’s request for comment on the matter.