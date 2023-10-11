Charlotte Hornets Waive Kai Jones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived forward/center Kai Jones.

Jones appeared in 67 games in two seasons (2021-23) with the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game. Charlotte acquired Jones, the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, in a draft-night trade with the New York Knicks. Jones spent two seasons (2019-21) at the University of Texas, where he recorded 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game across 53 contests (14 starts).

The Hornets’ roster stands at 20 players.