East Charlotte Homicide Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is investigating after a man with gunshot wounds was found dead in the early hours of Wednesday, October 11th.

Officers responded to a call on Wenda Place near Idlewild Road shortly before 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the victim, identified as 34-year-old Simon Semere suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Semere was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.