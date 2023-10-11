Police Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Suspect Accused Of Breaking And Entering, Larceny

1/1 Stolen Mower

BOONE, N.C. – The High Country Crime Stoppers and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons accused of stealing tools and a riding lawn mower.

According to a news release, the suspect broke into a storage shed, stealing a Kobalt tool box with Kobalt tools inside, and a Greenworks Pro riding lawn mower. The break-in allegedly took place at Unity Baptist Church near Mabel School Road between the hours of 5 p.m. on October 6th and 9:30 a.m. on October 8th.

The person is accused of Breaking and Entering of a place of worship and larceny, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, there isn’t a description on what the suspect looks like or was wearing.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or Detective Nathaniel Calvert at 828-265-7621. People can also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.