Rabbi Abraham Cooper On Hamas Attack: “That Sort Of Behavior Is Evil”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “If you cannot come to the conclusion that sort of behavior is evil, I certainly don’t want to sit next to you on the next flight I’m taking to Charlotte,” says Rabbi Abraham Cooper. He is an associate dean and director of Global Social Action Agenda for The Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Cooper says, “The Nazis tried to hide their atrocities, they tried to destroy evidence of what they did. Hamas is live streaming their atrocities.”

As Americans proclaim their positions on the war, Reuters reports a group of 34 pro-Palestine students organizations at Harvard blamed Israel entirely for these atrocities. Harvard has so far not commented on the statement. A group of prominent Harvard alumni denounced the statement. Reuters reports they have urged the university to take action against the signatories.

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty asked Rabbi Cooper, “Is there a way to hold two thoughts at the same time: understanding the Palestinians plight and also understanding and grieving that Israeli citizens should never be subjected to this?” Rabbi Cooper says, “No human being should ever be subjected to what has just transpired.” He continues, “Yes, Americans are perfectly capable of holding two thoughts at once, and they would be doing the Palestinian cause a big favor if they pointed to whoever is left there to speak with and say this is not the road that’s going to bring you to have your own homeland.”

Rabbi Cooper says the attack on Israel is the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.