Rowan County Sheriff Welcomes New Therapy Dog

SALISBURY, N.C. — She’s ready for the big screen – and this bronze-colored bundle of joy will be the main feature of a Rowan County street near you.

“She is the perfect little girl. She’s really good.”

Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen can’t help but light up when talking about Sandy, the newest addition to his K-9 unit. But, this golden retriever has paws for a special cause: therapy.

And Sheriff Allen says Sandy is the first step into building one of the best K-9 programs in the state.

“My goal is when you think of Rowan County, you think of the K9 program,” says Allen.

“I’d like one day to have an elementary school call us and say, ‘I have a student that’s having a problem. They’re just depressed, they’re just not doing well. Can you bring Sandy?’ That’s what I want to have.”

Sandy’s handler, Corporal Chris Fleming, says the sweet pup already has a special place in his heart. He lost his former partner, Gorky, in the line of duty nearly a decade ago.

Sandy will never fully replace Gorky, but Fleming says the love she brings to the community – and his family – is priceless.

“It makes me feel good, because mental health is very important to all of us, and I can see Sandy taking a lot of that burden off of a lot of people.”