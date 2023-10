BOSTON, MA– Jerry Seinfeld hinted about a reunion of the “Seinfeld” show. He told a Boston audience that he and the show’s co-creator, Larry David are working on something. He admitted to the audience that he was not happy with the way the show ended. Fans probably remember that it ended with all the characters sitting in a jail cell. Some think the show could get a brand new ending. “Seinfeld” ran from 1989-1998.