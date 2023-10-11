Vehicle Crashes Into Motorcycle, Restaurant In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a motorcycle and a popular restaurant Tuesday night in Rock Hill.

Police say they responded to the crash around 11pm on South Cherry Road near Alumni Drive by Winthrop University. Upon arrival, officers discovered a Ford Explorer had crashed into Burgers and Barley.

The preliminary investigation reveals the Ford was traveling north on Cherry Road and for unknown reasons crossed over the centerline, crashing into a Polaris 3-wheeled motorcycle, and then careening into the restaurant, according to a press release.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles were taken by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center and two minors in the Ford were taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for their injuries.

The restaurant suffered significant damage, according to police.

No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.