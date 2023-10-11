VIVA Chicken Raises Over $150,000 For No Kid Hungry Ahead Of New Fall Menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Viva Chicken reaches big goals just ahead of World Food Day on October 16th. The Peruvian-inspired restaurant proudly announced a major milestone by raising over $150,000 in donations for their ongoing philanthropy partner, No Kid Hungry. The accomplishment comes amid the introduction of a new fall menu inspired by the traditional Peruvian queso set to launch on October 18th.

“Since kicking our partnership off in 2020, we’ve donated $0.50 from every churro sale across all our restaurants to No Kid Hungry to combat childhood hunger. For every dollar donated, 10 meals are given to children in need,” said VIVA Chicken CEO, Gerald Pulsinelli. “We hope that through our upcoming World Food Day tradition of increasing our ongoing donations to give 100% of churro sales, we can keep making a difference in the communities we serve.”

VIVA Chicken recently transformed their popular churros into bite-sized Mini-Churros with the same cinnamon and dulce de leche flavors guests know and love. For every order, VIVA will continue to donate a portion of the proceeds to No Kid Hungry.

Starting October 18, the new Mini Churros are joined by:

Warm Huancaina Queso (add to any order for $1.75): VIVA’s made in-house Peruvian Cheese sauce served HOT. Made daily featuring blended queso fresco, aji pepper, smoked gouda, then finished with roasted red pepper and onion

Yuca Fries and Warm Huancaina Queso ($6.75): Thick-cut yuca fries served with NEW warm Huancaina Queso for dipping

Chicken Cheesesteak ($13.25): Off-the-bone rotisserie chicken caramelized peppers and onions, melted provolone cheese and warm Huancaina Queso on a toasted roll or sundried tomato wrap

Autumn Apple Salad ($12.95): Greens tossed with roasted butternut squash, fall apples, crumbled feta, sliced almonds, fresh avocado, and tossed in an apple citrus vinaigrette, topped with fresh rotisserie chicken

About VIVA Chicken

Founded by Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia in 2013, VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint specializing in the authentic Pollo a la Brasa found on the streets of Peru. To complement the hottest, freshest chicken, VIVA also prepares three Peruvian sauces daily at each restaurant – Yellow (Mild), Green (Medium) and Red (Hot), plus a variety of sides and house-made juices. VIVA promises distinctive and flavorful menu items packed with inspired recipes in a vibrant, inviting atmosphere. Named one of Restaurant Business Magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Brands in 2022, and recognized by Forbes for expansion efforts, Macchiavello and Garcia have grown to share their passion and remain a homegrown company that cares about its employees, guests and community. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, VIVA Chicken has 17 restaurants across the Carolinas, Georgia and Utah, with more to come.