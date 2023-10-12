A Partial Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible Across The Carolinas On Saturday

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







It is never safe to look directly at the Sun so if you plan on viewing be sure to have specialized eye protection. If you do not have that special eye protection, there are other safe ways to look at the eclipse indirectly:

First a spaghetti colander! The holes in the colander will act as little cameras. You’ll be able to see dozens of little eclipses.

You could also use a cereal box. Click here for NASA’s step by step instructions!

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (WCCB) — On October 14, 2023 an Annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States and Mexico along with portions of South and Central America.

Solar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon and Earth line up. There are three different kinds of solar eclipses: Annular, Total and Partial.

During an Annular solar eclipse, the Moon covers the sun, but the outer ring of the Sun is still visible because the Moon is farther away from Earth. This results in what is called the “Ring of Fire”.

solar eclipse, the Moon covers the sun, but the outer ring of the Sun is still visible because the Moon is farther away from Earth. This results in what is called the “Ring of Fire”. During a Total solar eclipse, the Moon completely covers the Sun.

solar eclipse, the Moon completely covers the Sun. During a Partial solar eclipse, the Moon only covers part of the Sun.

In the United States, the Annular solar eclipse will start in Oregon at 9:13 am PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 pm CDT.

While we will not see the Annular solar eclipse here in the Carolinas, we will be able to see a Partial eclipse. According to NASA, the maximum obscuration of the Sun will be 42.4% in Charlotte.