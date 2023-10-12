Citizen Complaints, Investigation Leads To Drug Arrest In Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A Lincoln County man has been arrested for selling illegal drugs from his residence following multiple complaints from citizens and an investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Brandon Sherod Harbison, 34, was arrested by Adams District deputies on October 11th.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit opened an investigation in September where officials supposedly found multiple purchases of illegal narcotics stemming from Harrison’s residence at 233 Saxon Lane in Vale, North Carolina.

The narcotics unit and Adams District deputies attained and executed a search warrant on the residence on September 8th where the officers allegedly seized approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine and 65 grams of fentanyl.

According to the news release, the narcotics unit charged Harbison with trafficking fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance.

Harbison is currently held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center in Lincolnton with a $215,000 secured bond.