All Clear Given After ‘Not Credible’ Bomb Threat At Fort Mill High School

FORT MILL, S.C. – Fort Mill High School was forced into lockdown mode and later evacuated following a false bomb threat Friday morning, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

Police officers responded to a bomb threat made at the school at approximately 9 a.m. on October 13th. The school went into lockdown while police and investigators worked to clear the school.

Officers determined during the investigation that the threat was not credible, and the lockdown was lifted. The school saw an increased police presence for the remainder of the day.