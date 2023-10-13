Deputies Arrest 23-Year-Old For Causing Multi-County Police Chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Deputies arrested and charged a 23-year-old Charlotte resident following a multi-county police chase in the early hours on Friday, October 13th.

Rowan County deputies attempted to make a routine traffic stop at 1 a.m. on Interstate 85 South for the suspect speeding over 100 miles per hour. The driver supposedly refused to stop and sped up, attempting to flee the deputy.

The pursuit began in Rowan County and continued through Cabarrus County into Mecklenburg County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, the driver allegedly hit two troopers assisting the deputy in the chase, resulting in significant damage to their vehicles. The troopers eventually disabled the suspect’s vehicle, causing it to crash and ending the prolonged pursuit.

Deputies later identified the driver as Shante Gause from Charlotte. He was charged with one count of felony flee to elude, two counts of damage to property, and two counts of assault on a government employee.

Gause remains in the Rowan County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.