Medic: Driver Has Life Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into Ambulance On S. Tryon Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured after crashing into an ambulance on S. Tryon Street at Tyvola Centre Drive early Friday morning.

The accident happened around 2:30am. Officials say the ambulance was occupied by two employees enroute to Medic’s headquarters at the end of their shift.

One Medic employee was transported with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital but was later released and is recovering from their injuries at home, according to Medic. The other crew member was not injured, according to a news release.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital by a second Medic truck with life threatening injuries, according to Medic.

The accident is under investigation. No other details have been released at this time.