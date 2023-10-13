Pet Allergies Getting Worse During Warmer Than Average October

“I would say it’s just about every other patient I’m seeing. It’s like an assembly line this type of year,” said Dr. Myra Southwell.

Southwell and other veterinarians at Hambright Animal Hospital say this year has been worse for allergy flares ups. Allergy symptoms include red stomachs and ears, constant scratching, and shaking of the head.

“I’ve definitely seen an uptick recently and I think that’s because of how warm it’s been,” explained Southwell.

Southwell may be onto something. Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright says this October has been about 2.5 degrees warmer than average.

“It’s really the same reason people have bad allergies in the fall. Ragweed is one of the number one offenders,” Southwell said.

Insects, like fleas and mosquitos can also be the culprits. Which is why the first treatment tends to be flea control.