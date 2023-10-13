Sunny Afternoon, Scattered Rain Overnight

Happy Friday! Patchy fog is settling in across the Carolinas this morning, which could lead to some slowdowns along your morning commute. Most of it will clear shortly after sunrise as mostly clear skies take hold by the afternoon. Plentiful sunshine and winds out of the southeast will allow for a winsome warm-up into the upper 70s and 60s. Our time in the sun will be fleeting, though. Two weather systems – one from the south and one from the west – will team up to bring clouds and scattered rain to the area overnight into Saturday morning.

Two pieces of good news: we need the rain and it won’t last long. Rain totals should largely end up under a quarter-inch outside of locally higher amounts before we dry out into Saturday afternoon. Despite mostly sunny skies returning by Sunday, temperatures will fall well below average into the 40s, 50s, and 60s. The dry and chilly conditions linger into the start of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny before clouds build in late. Stray PM shower? High: 77°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 62°. Wind: SE to NE 5-10.

Saturday: AM scattered showers. PM drying out. High: 75°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Clear and chilly. Stray drizzle/flurry in mountains? Low: 52°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Sunday: Cool sunshine. Breezy. High: 64°. Wind: NW 10-20. Gusts: 25+