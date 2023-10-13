Talk, Truth, Tea: Sherri Shepherd Spills The Tea On Barbara Walters

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Talk show host, Sherri Shepherd shared some shocking news about Barbara Walters. Her old co-worker from “The View”, Joy Behar, was a guest on her show this week. She shared a story about Barbara Walters being caught with Richard Pryor back in the day. Shepherd revealed that legendary comedian, Paul Mooney, told her about the night he caught the pair. She also revealed the morning that Behar asked Walters about the escapade.