911 Audio Recordings From Fatal Wendy’s Shooting Released

The Latest:

Police have identified the victim in the fatal Wendy’s shooting in North Charlotte. The victim was identified as 19-year-old J’Karri Anderson.

During the investigation, Christopher Franks arrived at the CMPD Law Enforcement Center requesting to speak to detectives. Upon concluding their interview with Franks, he was placed under arrest and charged with murder, according to a news release.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, NC — A Wendy’s employee in north Charlotte was shot and killed by a co-worker while on the job, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting took place Friday evening around 5PM at the Wendy’s on the 3700 block of W.T. Harris Blvd.

According to CMPD, a fight started between two Wendy’s employees. Shots were then fired inside and outside of the restaurant.

CMPD says the victim, one of the employees, was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The suspect is in custody.