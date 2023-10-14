Gastonia Police Searching For Missing Teenage Girl

1/1 Brynn Booth, 13

GASTONIA, N.C. – The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Brynn Booth, 13, was reported missing on the afternoon of Friday, October 13th. She was last seen in a Walmart store in Gastonia, N.C. She is described to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Booth went missing on October 9th and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt.

She was in the custody of Catawba County Department of Social Services.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702 or to dial 911.