Lancaster Dog Fighting Investigation Underway

LANCASTER, SC – Several law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants in connection with a dog fighting investigation. A total of 31 American pit bull terriers were seized.
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigated two different locations within the county. Nine dogs were seized at one location, and 22 were seized at the other, according to a news release.
Several items were seized during the investigation including veterinary supplies, records, electronic devices, and firearms, deputies say.
This is an ongoing federal investigation, and arrests are pending.
Sheriff Barry Faile said, “Dog fighting is a criminal enterprise that continues to be a problem in South Carolina. Other crimes are often associated with dog fighting rings and participants. We will always work with our state and federal partners to investigate and prosecute those who participate in these activities. We look forward to the conclusion of the investigation.”