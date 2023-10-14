Lancaster Dog Fighting Investigation Underway

LANCASTER, SC – Several law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants in connection with a dog fighting investigation. A total of 31 American pit bull terriers were seized.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigated two different locations within the county. Nine dogs were seized at one location, and 22 were seized at the other, according to a news release.

Several items were seized during the investigation including veterinary supplies, records, electronic devices, and firearms, deputies say.

This is an ongoing federal investigation, and arrests are pending.