Three CMPD Officers Sustain Non-Life Threatening While Arresting Suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after attempting to arrest a home intrusion suspect, according to the CMPD.

At 11:55 a.m. on Friday, October 13th, officers responded to a phone call along Spring Park Drive where they encountered a suspicious suspect at one of the residences. The suspect allegedly said he lived at the home. However, he broke in and did not live there.

The investigation alleges that the suspect tried to retreat into the home when officers followed him, attempting to put him into custody.

Additional units responded to the scene with three officers sustaining serious injuries. The suspect reportedly pinned a female officer on the ground and began to strangle her. Another officer suffered a cut to his face. The third officer had an eye injury.

Police said the three CMPD officers were transported to a local hospital in an ambulance once the suspect was apprehended for felony assault.

The injuries the officers sustained were serious but not life threatening. The suspect also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Police said he remains in the hospital as a precaution.