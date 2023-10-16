2-Year-Old Shot At Church In Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. – Investigators say a 2-year-old child was shot at a Morganton church Sunday evening.

The Burke County Sheriff’s office received a call on October 15, 2023 at 8:26 p.m. about a gunshot wound at River Valley Baptist Church on Conley Bumgarner Road in Morganton. According to a news release, responding officers were alerted that the victim was approximately 2-years-old and had been shot in the head.

The sheriff’s office stated that a helicopter was requested to transport the child to CMC Main in Charlotte after securing and assessing the scene. The news release said that the child was undergoing surgery and was in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.