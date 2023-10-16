Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks this Weekend

The Orionid Meteor Shower will peak this weekend – October 20- 21. The Orionids are most active in late October each year. Viewers of the meteor shower could see up to 20 meteors per hour. The best time to view would be shortly after midnight Saturday night when the first quarter moon sets, until just before daybreak Sunday morning.

These meteors are seen every year as Earth slides through debris left of Halley’s Comet. It is one of two meteor showers left of Halley’s Comet. The other is the Eta Aquariids meteor shower which peaks annually each spring in early May. Halley’s Comet was last visible in 1986 and won’t make a return until 1961.

The best way to view the meteor shower would be to find a dark area away from any light pollution. Give your eyes time to adjust. The best viewing will come after the moon sets after midnight and before the first rays of light start to peek over the horizon.

Visibility will be great with clear skies Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will be cool with temps falling below 50 degrees after midnight. Bring some extra layers to keep warm under clear skies.