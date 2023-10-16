Statesville Man Killed In Car Crash

IREDELL COUNTY – A man was killed in a car crash on Sunday, October 15th, according to a news release.

NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Houston Road near Weather Creek Road around 7:00 p.m.

According to a news release, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on Houston Road when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The driver was identified as Jose Valencia of Statesville. State Troopers say Valencia became trapped in the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not accompanied by any passengers.

The initial investigation indicates speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the collision.