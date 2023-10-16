The First Snow Of The Season Has Arrived In The North Carolina Mountains

The first snow of the season arrived late Sunday into Monday along the North Carolina/Tennessee border.

High elevation #snow in the Great Smoky #Mountains today! This is not far from Clingmans Dome. Video by Shelley King pic.twitter.com/kFE2oujAJQ — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) October 16, 2023

Scattered snow showers have continued through the day Monday in the higher elevations – mainly above 6,000′.

LeConte Lodge in Tennessee reports over four inches of snow!

The National Park Service had to close a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway north of Asheville earlier this evening until they could confirm the road was safe for travel.