The First Snow Of The Season Has Arrived In The North Carolina Mountains
The first snow of the season arrived late Sunday into Monday along the North Carolina/Tennessee border.
Scattered snow showers have continued through the day Monday in the higher elevations – mainly above 6,000′.
LeConte Lodge in Tennessee reports over four inches of snow!
The National Park Service had to close a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway north of Asheville earlier this evening until they could confirm the road was safe for travel.