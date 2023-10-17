FBI Arrests North Carolina Man For Allegedly Making Threats Against Jewish Organization In Charlotte

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested for allegedly making threats to a Jewish organization in Charlotte, according to the FBI.

According to publicly filed court documents, Jeffery Hobgood of Troy, NC sent an email to an address associated with a Jewish organization containing derogatory comments and threats.

In one email, authorities say Hobgood stated, “I am going to take out every one of you.” On Oct. 13, after being contacted by law enforcement, Hobgood is accused of sending a second email to the same address saying, in part, “Guess what happens to traitors? . . . Public execution. . . . We are at war . . . . If you think you semite pieces of s[***] are going to win, then you are delusional.”

Court documents further allege that in June 2002, Hobgood sent multiple threatening emails to a family member.

Hobgood is charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another. If convicted, Hobgood faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000, or both.

“No one in America should be threatened based on their race, nationality, religion, gender or other protected characteristics,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston for the Middle District of North Carolina. “Individuals who target other community members will be held accountable for their actions.” “No one should be threatened with violence or acts of hate because of who they are or how they worship. The FBI partners with communities of faith across North Carolina. Crimes driven by hate have no place in our state,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt of the FBI Charlotte Field Office.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office is investigating this case.