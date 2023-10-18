15-Year-Old Arrested For Monroe Murder

MONROE, N.C. — Police say they arrested a 15-year-old teenager for a murder that happened on October 14th on Walkup Avenue in Monroe.

Police were called to the location shortly after 9:30pm on October 14th in reference to a shooting. Once officers arrived on the scene, they located 24-year-old Luiz Lopez-Garcia deceased, according to a news release.

Investigators say after speaking with witnesses and viewing camera footage obtained during the investigation, a suspect was identified and due to his age, a secured custody order was sought and issued through the NC Department of Juvenile Justice.

The suspect’s identity will not be released due to their age. The suspect in the case has been charged with first degree murder.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.