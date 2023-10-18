Charlotte Bookkeeper Accused Of Wire Fraud, Embezzling $1.6 Million From Mooresville Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 48-year-old Charlotte man pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Wednesday, October 18th for embezzling approximately $1.6 million from two Mooresville companies, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

The two Mooresville companies employed Marc Weiss as a bookkeeper from 2016 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly abused his power to access the companies’ financial accounts and made more than 120 fraudulent transfers of over $1.6 million in total from the companies’ accounts into bank accounts under his control.

Weiss supposedly disguised the fraud by creating fake entries in the companies’ books and records, classifying the fraudulent transactions as payments to existing vendors for software development, advertising and marketing expenses.

Weiss admitted in court today that he used the money to pay for personal expenses, including a luxurious apartment in Charlotte, high-end vehicles and for travel and vacations.

Following the plea hearing on Wednesday, Weiss was released on bond. If convicted, Weiss could face up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud charges.