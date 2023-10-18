Former Oregon Corrections Nurse Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sexually Assaulting Nine Female Inmates

CLACKAMAS COUNTY –An Oregon nurse was sentenced for sexually assaulting nine female inmates while serving at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.

Tony Daniel Klein, 38, of Clackamas County, Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years in jail and five years of supervised release.

According to court records, from 2010 until January 2018, Klein served as a nurse at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville Oregon. Klein was found guilty for interacting with female inmates who either sought medical treatment or worked as orderlies in the prison’s medical unit. Court documents also stated that Klein’s position of power in the facility along with his access to the women fueled the nonconsensual sexual conduct and sexual assault of many inmates entrusted to his care.

It was reported that Kein manufactured reasons to get them alone in secluded areas such as medical rooms, janitor’s closets, or behind privacy curtains. According to a news release, Klein made it clear to his victims that he was in a position of power over them, and that they would not be believed if they tried reporting his abuse.

On March 8th, 2022, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Klein with depriving his victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexual assault and was found guilty on 17 counts.

The FBI Portland Field Office investigated the case.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message that using a position of authority to prey on individuals in custody will never be tolerated by the Justice Department,” said U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight for the District of Oregon. “Holding Tony Klein accountable for his crimes would not have been possible without the courage and resolve of the women he abused and the dedication of our partners at the FBI and Civil Rights Division.”