Fort Mill Company Awarded Guinness World Record For Hottest Pepper

FORT MILL, S.C. — The hottest pepper in the world isn’t in Central or South America, it’s in South Carolina.

Ed Currie, owner of Puckerbutt Pepper Company in Fort Mill, is now the proud owner of a Guinness World Record for the hottest pepper.

“It is just a nasty, nasty pepper,” said Currie of his creation.

Nasty, unbearable, a Guinness World Record. All fitting descriptions for Currie’s creation, Pepper X.

“It was kind of validation,” Currie said of the world record.

Pepper X is listed as 2,693,000 Scoville heat units, making it the hottest pepper in the world.

Currie received the good news on the globally popular YouTube show, Hot Ones.

The Puckerbutt Pepper Co owner celebrated the news by eating a full pepper on the show.

“It was like swallowing napalm,” continues Currie, ” I’m serious if someone wants me to eat another pepper on film they are going to have to pay me a lot of money.”