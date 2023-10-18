Man Indicted For Attempted Kidnapping, Assault On Blue Ridge Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A federal grand jury formally indicted a Whittier man for attempted kidnapping and four counts of assault on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, the United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday, October 18th.

Evan William Blankenship, 22, has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, and possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to the news release, an affidavit containing a criminal complaining was filed in the early morning hours on September 28th. The statement alleges that the two victims, L.P. and L.M., were sitting in a parked vehicle on the Blue Ridge Parkway at Water Rock Knob Overlook when Blankenship reportedly drove to the victim’s location and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them.

L.P. told officers that she knew Blankenship via Snapchat, and believed he used the social media app to find their location on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

From there, Blankenship allegedly attempted to pull L.P. out of the vehicle by her hair and arm while he communicated threats to both victims. The suspect also supposedly struck L.P. in the face, fired his pistol into the air and pointed the firearm at both victims again.

L.M. convinced Blankenship to let them go before reporting the incident to the authorities.

Police arrested Blankenship on October 11th, and he remains in federal custody. Kidnapping charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison while each assault charge carries a 10-year penalty. The possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence charge carries a 10-year minimum sentence and a maximum of life in prison.