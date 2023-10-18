‘We love you. We want you home’: Family Searching For Missing Monroe Teen

MONROE, N.C. — A family is desperate for answers and asking for the public’s help in finding their missing daughter.

“I told her I loved her and I’ll see you later and she said I love you too and that’s the last time I physically spoke to my daughter,” Lauren Heath’s father Derrick Heath said.

Those were the last words Derrick Heath said to his 16-year-daughter Lauren before she went missing.

The days following have been tough.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. This is one of the worst feelings you could have,” Heath said.

The emotions are hard to handle.

“One minute you’re crying and the other you’re just wondering if she’s okay or if she’s in distress somewhere,” Heath said.

Heath said Lauren was last seen on a ring camera video leaving their home Friday wearing a backpack and gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Her mother said it was just a day before her school’s homecoming which she had planned to attend.

“She had gotten her hair done, a dress, her nails done,” LaTanya Heath said.

Her parents said her disappearance is both concerning and out of character.

“Maybe she met someone online and they lured her away and kind of groomed her because this is not her,” Heath said.

Now they’re asking for the public’s help in getting their daughter back home safely.

“We’re desperate to find our daughter and any information that they can give us. There’s no stone that needs to be unturned right now,” Heath said.

“We want you home. We love you,” LaTanya Heath said.

If you have any information please call the Monroe Police Department.