20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Communicating Threats To Iredell County Schools

IREDELL, N.C. – Police arrested a 20-year-old man for communicating violent threats via text messages to several schools in Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives identified Christopher Enrique Avelar of Mooresville as the suspect. Police arrested Avelar at his home in the early morning hours on Thursday, October 19th.

The messages threatening violence were targeted to West Iredell High School, Lake Norman High School, The Brawley School, and Lakeshore Middle School.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office School Resource department received a note of the threatening text messages on Wednesday, October 18th at approximately 10:30 p.m. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Threat Assessment Detectives immediately conducted an investigation and were quickly able to determine who sent the threats.

Avelar remains in the Iredell County Detention Center. He will remain in custody until a family member comes to release him, according to the judge’s order.