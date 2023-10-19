Belmont Police Investigating I-85 Crash, Leaving A Father, 2 Children In the Hospital

BELMONT, N.C. – Belmont Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision off Interstate 85 South near mile marker 27 that landed a father and his two children in the hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, October 19th, Mohammed Saeed Ali, 39, was traveling southbound on I-85 in his tractor-trailer when his vehicle stopped in a traveling lane. Ali didn’t put the hazard lights on, and his vehicle was struck by a Honda minivan containing Brad Frank Crisco Jr., 49, and his two children, ages 11 and 13.

Following the collision, the two children were supposedly trapped in the minivan that was wedged under the bed of the tractor-trailer.

The Belmont Fire Department arrived at the scene to help extract the victims from the vehicle. Crisco and one of his children were transported to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

His other child was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Levine’s Children’s Hospital after also suffering serious injuries. Police investigation allegedly found that this child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Police charged Ali with impeding the flow of traffic, failure to display warning devices, and improper parking at this time.

Crisco has not been charged at this time.