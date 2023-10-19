CMS Teachers Learn New Skills at Duke Energy Innovation Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers like Christopher Desmond are stepping outside of the classroom and into the Duke Energy Innovation Center.

“Most of my students are jealous that I was going to be here,” Desmond said.

They’re learning skills that will help them to create change in their schools and impact their students.

“We felt like coming here today gave them a chance to see how one of our largest corporations in the community is doing change and be able to take back some of those principles to their schools about how to implement something new,” CMS Foundation executive director Sonia Gantt said.

For Desmond it means learning skills that will help get his drone program off the ground.

“It’s been a really great experience to not only work with CMS, but also partner with Duke Energy to see what current industry is doing at this level that we can then share with our students,” Desmond said.

The drone program at Hopewell High school is one of 8 projects through the CMS Foundation Innovation Center.

Desmond said he hopes it will be a launching pad for some students to start careers.

“So that students can leave high school with a drone certification and unmanned pilot certification,” Desmond said.

Duke Energy leaders also hope it will inspire students.

“I think it’s really important to what we’re teaching students and exposing students to and I think it gives them the opportunity to understand that with innovation the sky is the limit and you can make it whatever you want it to be,” Duke Energy CIO Bonnie Titone said.