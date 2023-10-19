Showers & Isolated Storms Return Friday

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — A cold front will bring showers and the chance for isolated strong storms to the area on Friday.

TIMING: Rain will begin in the morning. First for our western and Mountain counties before heading across the Foothills and into the Piedmont. There will likely be a break in the middle of the day before another round of showers move in. IF we see isolated strong storms, they will likely form mid to late afternoon.

SEVERE THREAT: The severe weather risk is low, but isolated strong storms are possible. The greatest risk is frequent lightning, damaging wind and hail RAIN TOTALS: Most areas should pick up 0.25” – 0.50” which is certainly needed.

We will quickly dry out Friday evening, but the breeze will stick around through the first half of the weekend.