Troopers: Lincoln County Bus Driver Cited After Multi-Car Collision

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A Lincoln County bus driver has been cited for failure to reduce speed after they allegedly caused a multi-car collision Thursday, October 19th, according to a news release.

State troopers responded to a call on NC 16 near Unity Church Road. Troopers say a school bus traveling north on NC 16 failed to adequately reduce speed causing several other cars to crash into one another.

The bus was from a charter school in Lincoln County. Accroding to a news release, 31 children were on the bus at the time of the collision. No children were injured in the crash, troopers say.