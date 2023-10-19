Two Presidential Candidates Brought Their Message Of Change To Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Republican Presidential Candidate Ron Desantis brought his ‘Great American Comeback’ campaign to Winthrop University.

The South Carolina and North Carolina Federations of Republican Women welcomed Desantis along with fellow candidate and Governor Asa Hutchinson to Rock Hill for a question and answer session. Among the biggest topics – the war raging in Israel and border security.

Prior to the candidates’ speech, dozens stood in protest against Desantis’ visit. Members of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus along with Winthrop University students called out his controversial stand on public school curriculum on Black history.

Protestors lashed out at Winthrop University leaders claiming they held tonight’s event without addressing the concerns of students and the community.