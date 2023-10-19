Where To See Stunning Fall Foliage In The High Country This Weekend

1/5

Did you know Beech Mountain is the highest town in Eastern America? It is also the perfect place to see beautiful fall foliage.

Beech Mountain Tourism put together a list of top spots to take fall photographs this year:

Emerald Outback Overlooks. There are three designated overlook areas here — Roan Mountain Overlook, Pride Rock Overlook and Awesome Oz Overlook.

Fred’s General Mercantile. This is a Beech staple!

White Wolf Lodge. Stop here for mountain views, pulled pork and a milkshake!

Other places to visit in the High Country: