Where To See Stunning Fall Foliage In The High Country This Weekend
Did you know Beech Mountain is the highest town in Eastern America? It is also the perfect place to see beautiful fall foliage.
Beech Mountain Tourism put together a list of top spots to take fall photographs this year:
- Emerald Outback Overlooks. There are three designated overlook areas here — Roan Mountain Overlook, Pride Rock Overlook and Awesome Oz Overlook.
- Fred’s General Mercantile. This is a Beech staple!
- White Wolf Lodge. Stop here for mountain views, pulled pork and a milkshake!
Other places to visit in the High Country:
- Grandfather Mountain State Park. This is an iconic landmark! There are plenty of hiking trails along with a mile-high swinging bridge.
- Blowing Rock. This is a quaint storybook mountain town. See stunning views of Mount Mitchell, Grandfather Mountain, Table Rock and Hawksbill Mountain.
- Banner Elk. Several local lakes to kayak and stunning Greenways to stroll.