19-Year-Old Wanted For Killing Three People In Midland Crash Arrested In France

PARIS, FRANCE — Investigators say a 19-year-old wanted for killing three people in a wreck in Cabarrus County was arrested in Paris, France. The crash happened on October 20th on NC Highway 24/27 near Bethel School Road.

Deputies say three vehicles were involved in the accident which resulted in three deaths and three others being injured. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Team immediately responded to the scene. Investigators gathered evidence and determined a possible cause of the collision, according to a news release.

That investigation along with statements from witnesses on the scene indicated a Toyota Sienna van driven by 19-year-old Solomon Gheorghe was traveling eastbound when the vehicle made an abrupt swerve into the path of two westbound vehicles, according to investigators.

Deputies say Gheorghe was impaired at the time of the crash. Warrants were obtained, charging him with three counts of felony death by vehicle and on count of felony serious injury by vehicle.

Authorities say Gheorghe was related to the three victims of the crash:

Nicolae Gheorghe – 49-years-old

Adela Gheorghe – 47-years-old

12-year-old unidentified boy

Deputies say Gheorghe was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in Paris, France. The process of extradition to the United States is currently underway, according to a news release.