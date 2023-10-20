Chris Redd Brings Comedy To The Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Chris Redd’s first one-hour comedy special “Why Am I Like This?” premiered in November of last year and is currently streaming on MAX. He co-created and is set to voice a lead role in a yet-to-be titled project from Broadway Video and Audible, and stars opposite Eddie Murphy in the upcoming feature Candy Cane Lane. Redd is the co-creator, writer, and star of Peacock’s scripted comedy series, “Bust Down”. He was a repertory player on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for 5 seasons.