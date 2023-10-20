Rock Hill Woman Found Safe After Being Missing For One Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Rock Hill Police Department confirmed that a Rock Hill woman that was missing for one week has been located and is now safe. Police spoke with Katie Sue Hurst, 32, today to confirm her safety.

Hurst was last seen near downtown Rock Hill around 7:46 a.m. on Friday, October 13th and was reported missing the following day.

Earlier today, police identified a vehicle of interest in connection to this case. Detectives used surveillance cameras to locate a dark blue truck that arrived at a parking lot just after Hurst did for work. Police believed that Hurst last entered this vehicle before going missing.

Police are still working through their investigation, but confirm that she was never in danger.